In Kaluga, Russia, the AGR automobile plant—where Chinese Tenet cars are assembled—has temporarily suspended operations. A fire broke out after debris from drones fell onto the plant’s grounds; some employees were injured.

The company’s press office reported that employees were evacuated for safety reasons and production was suspended. Medical assistance was provided to the injured. Emergency response efforts are currently underway at the plant.

Vladislav Shapsh, governor of the Kaluga region, stated that 26 drones were allegedly shot down over the region overnight. According to him, nine people were injured, and five of them were hospitalized.

The AGR plant is located on the former Volkswagen site, which ceased production in March 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In 2024, the plant resumed operations and subsequently began producing Tenet cars, based on Chinese Chery models.

Following strikes on oil refineries in Russia, demand for electric vehicles has surged.

The Moscow oil refinery completely halted oil processing following an attack by Ukrainian drones.

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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