In Kharkiv, a pretrial detention measure is being determined for a Russian national suspected of murdering Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and a fisherman

A court hearing is underway in Kharkiv to determine a pretrial measure for Russian serviceman Leonid Ryzhikov, who is suspected of killing five Ukrainian defenders and a fisherman.

Before the hearing began, Leonid Ryzhikov answered questions from journalists. According to him, he left his post and was heading to Kharkiv.

The Russian soldier admitted to killing people and stated that he fired his assault rifle.

Journalists also asked Ryzhikov if he would like to be included in a prisoner exchange. He replied, “No. Why?”

The court must determine a pretrial measure for the suspect. The circumstances of the crimes he is charged with will be examined as part of the criminal proceedings.

The Office of the Prosecutor General released a video of the interrogation of a Russian soldier suspected of killing five soldiers from the 72nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a 60-year-old fisherman in the Kharkiv region. In the recording, the man describes how he shot the people and what he did after the killings. According to the investigation, he had previously fled Russian positions with a weapon.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office announced that a 36-year-old Russian citizen from St. Petersburg has been charged with violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, punishable by 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment) against a 36-year-old Russian citizen from St. Petersburg with the call sign “Yula.” He is accused of shooting and killing five military personnel and one civilian in the Kharkiv region.

On October 13, in the Kharkiv region, an unidentified man shot and killed five servicemen of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All five died from their injuries. In the Tsyrkunivska community, he shot a civilian man in the head—who was fishing near a body of water—to prevent him from exposing him.

Read us on