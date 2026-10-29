Fires broke out in Kharkiv following a Russian "Banderole" strike

On the evening of October 29, Russian troops struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, using, according to city authorities, a “Banderole” missile. The explosion caused fires at two locations and damaged two trucks. The total area affected by the fire reached 480 square meters.

The strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv occurred on the evening of October 29. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the Russian “Banderole” strike at 5:30 p.m. on his Telegram channel. After the explosion, a factory building and the surrounding area caught fire at the impact site. The fire spread over 400 square meters.

Another fire broke out at a different location. There, debris from various materials burned over an area of 80 square meters. Two trucks were also damaged. In total, the fire covered 480 square meters across the two locations. Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service, bomb disposal experts, and psychologists were on the scene. They worked to mitigate the consequences of the attack and provided necessary assistance. The report from the regional office of the State Emergency Service does not mention any fatalities or injuries. The circumstances of the strike and the full extent of the damage are being determined. The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region reported this on Facebook.

On the morning of October 29, Russian troops again struck Kharkiv with a strike drone. One person was injured as a result of the attack, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

On the night of October 29, Russian troops struck an educational institution in Kharkiv. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the attack.

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