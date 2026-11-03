The number of people injured in a Russian strike on a hospital in Kharkiv has risen

On the night of November 2, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical staff, and residents of nearby buildings.

According to the investigation, on November 3 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Russian forces struck a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. The strike hit the passageway connecting the hospital buildings.

The Russian strike damaged the hospital’s facade and wards and shattered windows. Another medical facility, a laboratory, and the windows of 10 apartment buildings were also damaged.

A total of 73 people were injured. Among them were patients at the medical facility, medical staff, and residents of buildings located near the impact site.

Law enforcement officials recovered fragments of the munition. According to preliminary data, Russian troops may have used a FAB-250 aerial bomb equipped with a UMPK-5R guidance module.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 has risen to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

In Kharkiv, as a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, heat and hot water supplies were partially suspended as of November 3. Additionally, due to unstable voltage in the power grids, there may be delays in metro train service.

As a reminder, Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

Read us on