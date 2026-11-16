In Kherson, Russian forces attacked the building of the Regional Academic Music and Drama Theater

On the night of November 16, Russian terrorists attacked the building of the Mykola Kulish Kherson Regional Academic Music and Drama Theater. The building sustained damage.

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shell struck the asphalt near the theater. More than 20 windows in the building were shattered.

“It was already just plywood. There were still two windows with glass left on the third floor, but now they’ve been blown out too. Debris also flew into the main entrance. One piece flew into the first floor and damaged the wall: we have a replica of the Mariupol Theater there,” theater director Oleksandr Knyha told Suspilne.

The theater director also reported that security guards and watchmen were on duty at the time of the strike. No one was injured, he added.

Knyga said that staff members will repair the damaged windows on their own. Despite this, the troupe is not stopping its work and will perform a play today, November 16, in Mykolaiv, the theater director stated.

As a reminder, on November 14, Russian troops attacked 33 settlements in the Kherson region. Residential neighborhoods were targeted, and two private homes and a car were damaged. There were no civilian casualties or injuries.

Previously, one civilian was killed as a result of Russian attacks on settlements in the Kherson city community. The enemy used aircraft, artillery, and drones, and apartment buildings were damaged, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported on November 12.

On the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local woman was seriously injured in the strike and later died in the hospital.

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