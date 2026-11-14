Explosions were heard in Kyiv; the second air raid alert of the day lasted half an hour

Since the morning of November 14, Kyiv has been under attack by Russian drones. As of 9:04 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat posed by an enemy drone, which initially circled over a reservoir before moving into the Holosiivskyi district.

A yellow alert level was declared

in the capital.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down one of the drones. An explosion was heard on the left bank of the capital.

Later, information appeared on Telegram channels stating that a large-scale fire had broken out at warehouses in the Vyshhorod district as a result of Russian strikes!

As a reminder, on the night of November 14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 strike drones, 61 of which were jet-powered. Air defense forces managed to neutralize most of the drones, but some of them reached their targets.

On the night of November 13, a fire broke out at a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital as a result of a Russian attack. One person was injured, and another 30 people were evacuated from the building.

Russian troops launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured in the attack.

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