The Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian attack

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv overnight, the building housing the Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora sustained damage. Windows were shattered, and the facade and roof were damaged.

This was reported by the Kyiv City History Museum. According to the museum, no one was injured as a result of the attack.

Museum staff are currently cleaning up the damage caused by the shelling. Due to the damage, the museum will be closed to visitors for the next few days. They promise to provide further updates on when it will reopen.

The Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora is a branch of the Kyiv City History Museum. It was founded on May 29, 1999. The exhibition is dedicated to the history and artistic heritage of Ukrainians abroad—from the first settlers in the late 19th century to representatives of subsequent waves of emigration and their descendants.

Source: Kyiv City History Museum.

Video: Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building in Uman was damaged.

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