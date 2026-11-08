Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Dnipro

On Sunday, November 8, emergency power outages began in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Dnipro. The usual schedules for hourly power restrictions are not currently in effect.

According to energy officials, the restrictions were implemented at the direction of Ukrenergo.

DTEK explained that during emergency blackouts, the hourly restriction schedules do not apply. Therefore, consumers should not rely on the previously published schedule.

Utility officials have promised to provide updates on the situation through the company’s official channels.

Residents of Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Dnipro are urged to follow announcements from energy providers to promptly receive up-to-date information about restrictions.

Russian troops continue to strike Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As a result of these attacks, additional power supply restrictions are necessary.

This was reported by DTEK.

As a result of yet another massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure, more than 600,000 customers in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity. Hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities are switching to backup power from generators.

On the night of November 8, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, approximately 250,000 customers were left without power.

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