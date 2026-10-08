A fire was brought under control in Kyiv after a drone crashed into a store; there are fatalities

In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi District, a fire was contained in a four-story retail building that was struck by an enemy UAV.

The bodies of two people were found at the scene.

Two more people were injured. Reports indicate that the strike hit the “Oldi” home improvement store.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation is ongoing. Emergency services continue to work at the site of the strike and inspect the building.

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This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Earlier, a drone strike was reported in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, hitting a four-story retail building. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

On the morning of October 7, Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad Oblast. The attack resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 7, the aftermath of a Russian attack was observed in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The strike caused an office and warehouse building to catch fire, and the floor slabs were partially destroyed.

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