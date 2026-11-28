On November 28, a strike on a critical infrastructure facility was reported in Kyiv. Experts are currently assessing the nature and extent of the damage.

As a result of the strike, power and water outages are possible in some areas of the capital. Relevant services are working to assess the consequences of the strike.

Prior to the attack, an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian drones.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district following an attack by Russia.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out at warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

On November 24, damage to energy infrastructure was reported in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts as a result of enemy strikes.

During the morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was found in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.

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