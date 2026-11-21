On the morning of November 21 in Kyiv, two people were injured as a result of a Russian attack, and five districts of the capital experienced disruptions in the water supply. One of the injured is in the hospital.

“Two people were injured in the capital. One of the injured was hospitalized,” Klitschko said.

According to him, a private residential building caught fire in the Podilskyi district due to falling debris. In the Solomianskyi district, debris fell in an open area.

According to the municipal utility “Kyivvodokanal,” a drop in water pressure or a temporary interruption in water supply was reported in five districts of the capital:

Holosiivskyi;

Svyatoshynskyi;

Solomyanskyi;

Shevchenkivskyi;

Podilskyi.

Specialists from “Kyivvodokanal” are working to restore a stable water supply and normalize pressure in the networks.

The company also reminded residents that Kyiv has a network of public drinking fountains where residents can fill up on drinking water. You can find the locations of the nearest drinking fountains on the Kyivvodfond municipal enterprise’s website.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram.

Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 117 out of 148 drones used by Russian troops to attack the country since the evening of November 20. The enemy also launched three ballistic missiles.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 20, Russian forces carried out 489 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed and 22 others were injured, including one child.

On the evening of November 20, a Russian drone attacked a suburb of Kharkiv. Six people were injured in the strike, including two boys aged 12 and 14. A fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of a residential building.

On the evening of November 20, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih. The missiles struck a parking lot near a popular restaurant in the city center. Twenty people were injured, including three children, and during the rescue operation, the Russians launched a second attack on the city using rocket-powered drones.

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