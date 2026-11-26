As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of November 26, the blast wave damaged the premises of the “YaMariupol” center and the “YaMariupol. Health” medical hub on the capital’s left bank, the Mariupol City Council reported.

Specifically, the rehabilitation center and office spaces were damaged; windows and glass doors in the building were shattered, but none of the facility’s employees were injured.

While damage is being assessed and restoration work is underway, the left-bank center has temporarily suspended operations, and assistance and administrative services for displaced persons from Mariupol are being provided at the right-bank center located at 39 Antonovycha Street. This is the second time this facility has been damaged in a month—on October 27, the children’s room at the center was destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.

Source: Mariupol City Council.

As a reminder, on November 25, a building in the industrial zone of the Desnianskyi District was hit by a strike.

As of 5:47 a.m. on November 25, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. The capital remained under the alert for nearly 60 minutes.

Earlier, fires caused by a Russian attack were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out at warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

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