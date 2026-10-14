The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a young man in Kyiv who is suspected of attempting to activate 148 Starlink satellite stations for the Russian military. According to the investigation, he attempted to connect them to the satellite communications system.

“Based on available information, the SBU’s swift response thwarted the enemy’s plan to use the terminals for planning combat operations in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions,” the agency stated.

It is reported that the detainee is an 18-year-old former student at a college in Kyiv.

The investigation revealed that the young man was recruited by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation. He came to the attention of the enemy’s intelligence service when, after completing his training as an electric welder, he began looking for “quick” money on Telegram channels. In one of the chat rooms, an FSB officer approached the young man and offered him cooperation in exchange for the promise of “easy” money.

The investigation established that within a few days of being recruited, the suspect registered 15 Starlink terminals using the passport information of his relatives and acquaintances. He then prepared fake personal information to register another 133 terminals for the Russian intelligence service.

According to the SBU, counterintelligence officers exposed the suspect, documented his subversive activities, and caught him red-handed near a post office where he was planning to activate a new batch of internet terminals. During searches, several smartphones containing evidence of his work for the enemy were seized from the detainee. The pre-registered Starlink terminals—whose details the suspect had sent to his Russian handler via a messaging app—were successfully blocked.

The SBU charged the detainee under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the SBU.

Fedorov announced the partial restoration of Starlink service for the military.

On the night of October 14, SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals for the StarShield military service package. This was reported by electronic warfare specialist Serhiy Flash, who specified that the limit is 100 miles per hour (about 161 km/h). According to Serhiy Sternenko, an activist, volunteer, and former advisor to the Minister of Defense, this disrupted several important missions. However, the speed limit has since been lowered even further, to 60–70 km/h.

In the Huliaipole sector, units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces reported problems with Starlink connectivity on the night of October 14 due to data transmission speed limitations. This affected drone control and led to the cancellation of some combat missions.

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