In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, three people were injured when a Russian drone struck the courtyard of a high-rise residential building on the evening of November 24.

On the evening of November 24, Russian forces once again attacked the Ukrainian capital with drones.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the strike caused a fire on the first and second floors of a 16-story residential building. Neighboring high-rises, a kindergarten, an office building, a hotel, and cars were also damaged.

Three local residents, aged 21, 59, and 74, were injured in the attack. Medical personnel treated the victims; hospitalization was not required.

Police are documenting the aftermath of the Russian shelling, recording the damage, and taking statements from citizens.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police Communications Department on Facebook.

On the night of November 25, Russian forces launched 112 attack drones of various types at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 88 targets, but strikes were recorded at 18 locations.

As a result of the Russian drone attacks in the Sumy and Seredyna-Buda communities, two people were killed and three others were injured. The National Police of Ukraine reported this on November 25.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in the Volyn region with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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