In Komyshuvas, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the death toll from a Russian airstrike has already reached 26

On Monday, November 2, the Russian army dropped at least nine aerial bombs on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing 26 people, including two State Emergency Service employees and four police officers.

The first strikes hit a local school building while humanitarian aid was being distributed to civilians; the enemy then launched a second airstrike on a shelter where people were taking refuge.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, most of the victims were civilians who had come to receive humanitarian aid, as well as specialists who were providing first aid to the injured after the initial strike. Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported that emergency rescue and search operations are continuing, and that November 3 has been declared a day of mourning in the region for those killed in the enemy attack.

This was reported by Mikhail Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 27 people are considered missing after a Russian strike on Monday, November 2.

Russia shelled 27 settlements in the Sumy region; six people were wounded.

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