In Komyshuvas, 45 people remain missing following a Russian attack

The search-and-rescue operation in Komyshuvas, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has been ongoing for seven days now following the Russian strike on November 2.

According to Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, the bodies of 55 victims have been recovered from the rubble. The identities of 29 people have already been confirmed, while 45 others are still listed as missing.

Some of them may likely be among the bodies that have been found.

Search efforts are being hampered by constant attacks from Russian drones. Due to the threat, rescuers are forced to periodically suspend the operation. It is currently unknown when the operation will be completed.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, on November 6, rescuers discovered the bodies of nine more victims of the Russian strike in Komyshuvakha.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region will receive funds for burial, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians—NYT.

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