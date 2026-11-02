In Komyshuvas, 27 people are considered missing following a Russian attack

In Komyshuvas, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 27 people are missing following a Russian strike on Monday. Among those killed in the attack were a police officer and two employees of the State Emergency Service.

“Eighteen people were killed, including a police officer and two State Emergency Service rescuers. Five were wounded. Another 27 people are considered missing,” Semikin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

As previously reported, Russian occupiers carried out precision strikes on the center of Komyshuvakha using at least nine FAB-3000 guided aerial bombs. Among the targets hit was a school where humanitarian aid was being distributed. “After the first wave of airstrikes, there was a second wave of nine more bombs, targeting the very shelter where people were taking refuge,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Video: Russians struck a school in Komyshuvas, killing 18 people — Zelenskyy.

Russia shelled 27 settlements in the Sumy region; six people were wounded.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy using rocket-powered drones and FPV drones guided by fiber-optic cables. Several strikes were recorded in the industrial zone, and a large vehicle was hit.

In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed as a result of Russian strikes over the past day, and 12 more people sustained injuries and trauma. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.

Read us on