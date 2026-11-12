In Komyshuvas, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, after three days of search operations, the bodies of two more people who died as a result of the Russian airstrike on November 2 were discovered. Body parts of the victims were also found at the site of the attack.

Search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike lasted several days.

“After the last three days of fruitless searches, we finally managed to locate two more victims and body parts of others who died.

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Forensic experts, investigators, and State Emergency Service teams are working at the site of the strike. An anti-drone police unit is providing air cover.

Units of the State Emergency Service from the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kharkiv regions, as well as the canine units of the State Emergency Service from the Sumy, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, have also been deployed to assist with the emergency rescue operations,” the statement reads.

The identities of 48 of the deceased have been confirmed so far.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Police.

Another 19 people may still be trapped under the rubble in Komyshuvas following the Russian airstrike.

As a reminder, on November 6, rescuers discovered the bodies of nine more victims of the Russian strike in Komyshuvakha.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will receive funds for funerals, and the injured will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians—NYT.

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