The death toll from the Russian attack in Koziatyn has risen; most of the victims are children

A woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed in a Russian drone strike on November 1 in Koziatyn; two other adults and four children sustained injuries of varying severity.

Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, reported that the enemy drone struck an area between a vocational school dormitory and an academic building.

Among the dead were a 13-year-old girl, who died from her injuries at the scene, and a woman who died in the intensive care unit. Six people sustained injuries of varying severity, including four children: three five-year-olds (one girl is in critical condition) and a 16-year-old boy, as well as a man and a woman.

The strike damaged the school building and shattered windows in a dormitory housing internally displaced persons. Local authorities are providing necessary medical care to the victims and arranging temporary housing for the families.

Source: Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

On the afternoon of November 1, Russian troops attacked Koziatyn in the Vinnytsia region, striking the PRB district. The strike hit the area between the dormitory of the railway college and the academic building, a few hundred meters from the train station.

On November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Two men were injured: one sustained a forearm injury, and the other was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

On November 1, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Dnipro. The strike caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

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