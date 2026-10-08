In Kramatorsk, the death toll has risen to 33 following a Russian strike on a bus

The death toll from the Russian strike on a passenger bus in Kramatorsk has risen to 33. The victims include civilians. The number of people injured in the attack has also increased.

"Thirty-three people were killed and another 18 were injured as a result of the Russian strike on a passenger bus in Kramatorsk, which was carrying passengers. The strike caused a fire in two buses and in an open area. Rescue workers provided assistance to the victims and extinguished the fires,” Filashkin’s statement reads.

Amid the intensifying Russian terror, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration made an urgent decision regarding public transportation.

“Given the sharp deterioration in the security situation, I ordered the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk city military administrations to suspend public transportation operations,” Filashkin said.

He pointed out that Russian invaders are deliberately and specifically targeting civilians.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a bus carrying passengers is an attractive target for the enemy precisely because a single strike can kill as many people as possible.

“Under these circumstances, we cannot risk the lives of passengers and drivers. The safety of the residents of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk is now our top priority. I ask for your understanding regarding this decision,” Filashkin added.

Updated at 1:14 p.m.

Three people were killed in the village of Bilenke, in the Kramatorsk community, as a result of a Russian attack. Rescuers recovered one of the victims from under the rubble of a private home.

As a reminder, Russia struck a passenger bus in Kramatorsk, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

On the morning of October 8, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region with strike drones. One civilian enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack.

In Kyiv, as of the morning of October 8, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of a Russian attack.

As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

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