In Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hospital corridors—where patients once waited for scheduled checkups and treatment—are now filled with the wounded. Due to the threat of Russian attacks, medical evacuation teams are unable to reach certain parts of the city.

According to a volunteer, she saw wounded people wrapped in thermal blankets at the hospital. At the same time, volunteers are picking up residents with limited mobility from areas that medical teams cannot reach. They transport people to locations where specialized services can take them in.

These evacuation trips take longer and involve additional risks. Being moved can cause pain for the injured, and due to the danger of Russian attacks, volunteers are forced to act as quickly as possible.

In 2025 alone, the Universal Aid Ukraine team evacuated 1,200 civilians from dangerous areas.

Currently, volunteer teams are working in the areas of Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Malotaranivka, and Druzhkivka, as well as throughout Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This was reported by Anna Elsbernd, head of the Universal Aid Ukraine evacuation team.

Since the beginning of 2026, approximately 55,600 people, including more than 4,000 children, have left the Kramatorsk community in the Donetsk region. As of November 10, more than 20,000 civilians, including 334 children, remained in the community.

In some areas of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, water is not reaching residents’ homes at all. At the same time, the water utility is unable to organize water deliveries to some of these areas due to the threat of attacks by Russian drones.

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