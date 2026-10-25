A man injured when a Russian drone struck a minibus died at a hospital in Kherson

A 67-year-old man died at a hospital in Kherson after sustaining serious injuries during a Russian drone attack on a minibus in the city’s Central District on October 25.

The enemy UAV attacked the vehicle carrying passengers at approximately 3:11 p.m. Despite resuscitation efforts, medical personnel were unable to save the victim.

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

On the afternoon of October 25, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a route taxi in the Central District of Kherson, which had passengers on board. As a result of the enemy attack, six people were taken to the hospital with blast injuries.

As a result of yet another Russian airstrike on Kherson, the premises of the Kherson Regional Branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross were damaged. This was reported by the organization.

On October 18, a 58-year-old resident of Kherson died in the hospital after sustaining severe injuries during a Russian airstrike on the Korabelny District of the city the previous day. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that the death toll from the October 17 attack had risen to two, while another 35 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

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