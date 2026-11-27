On November 27, a 40-year-old man who was wounded in a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv died in the hospital.

“Unfortunately, the man who was injured in the Russian attack died in the hospital,” Bryzhynsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the head of the Military Administration reported that the enemy had attacked the city using drones, resulting in three explosions and two casualties. A 40-year-old man with a chest injury was hospitalized and remained in intensive care, while the injured woman was diagnosed with acoustic trauma.

This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

The Russians attacked Chernihiv with drones; the number of casualties has risen to two.

a Russian strike on the center of Chernihiv claimed the lives of two 15-year-old girls. As a reminder,