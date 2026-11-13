A woman who was injured during a Russian attack on a bus in the Zaporizhzhia region died in the hospital

A woman who had sustained serious injuries as a result of a Russian attack on a passenger bus in the Zaporizhzhia region on November 12 died in the hospital.

Doctors fought to save her life, but were unable to save her.

“A woman who suffered severe injuries as a result of yesterday’s Russian attack on public transportation in the Zaporizhzhia district has died in the hospital.

Doctors fought to save her life, but were unable to do so,” the statement reads.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

On November 12, Russian troops attacked a passenger bus in the Zaporizhzhia district. Three women were injured in the strike, one of whom is in critical condition.

Russian troops launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured in the attack.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

Read us on