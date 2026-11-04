Fourteen wounded remain in Dnipro hospitals following the Russian attack; four are in critical condition

Fourteen people injured in the Russian attack on November 3 remain hospitalized in Dnipro.

Four of them are in serious condition.

“There are still 14 people in hospitals who were injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro on November 3.

Four of the wounded are in critical condition. They are men aged 37, 61, 80, and 81. All have shrapnel wounds,” said Oleksandr Hanzha.

Doctors assess the condition of the remaining hospitalized patients as moderate. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, two men were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a facility in Dnipro. They were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, and a fire broke out on the premises.

In the evening, the Russians attacked a shopping center in Odesa.

In Zhytomyr, a widespread power outage occurred following a Russian strike, and resilience centers are being set up.

In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured.

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