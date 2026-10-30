Eleven people injured in the Russian attack on the Dnipro train station remain in hospitals

Eleven people who were injured in the Russian attack on the train station are still receiving treatment at medical facilities in Dnipro. Six of the victims are in serious condition, including an 11-year-old boy.

“Eleven people injured in the Russian attack on the train station remain in hospitals in Dnipro,” he wrote.

According to Oleksandr Ganzha, six of the injured are in critical condition. Among them is an 11-year-old child.

Medical personnel are providing all the necessary care to the injured.

This was reported by Oleksandr Ganza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

In Dnipro, a drone from Russia, the aggressor state, attacked a loaded train platform. At least 14 people were killed, and another 14 were injured, according to The Guardian.

As a reminder, on October 29, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro. The attack killed 14 civilians and injured more than 10 others, many of whom are in serious condition.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the Dnipro train station, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

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