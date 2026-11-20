As a result of Russian shelling in Lviv on November 20, two cars and the windows of a dormitory were damaged, and a private home was damaged in the village of Lysynychi. A piece of a rocket was also found on one of the city’s streets, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

According to him, debris from a Russian drone fell on Lazarenko Street. It damaged two cars and shattered windows in a dormitory.

Another dangerous object—a rocket fragment—was found on the sidewalk on Pulyuia Street. Rescue workers are on the scene.

In the village of Lysynychi, a private home was damaged as a result of the attack. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or fires.

Once the air raid alert is over, the relevant services will conduct additional inspections of homes to assess the extent of the damage.

In addition, following an order from Ukrenergo, emergency power outage schedules have been implemented in Lviv and the Lviv region. The mayor urged residents to remain in safe locations, as the enemy attack is ongoing.

As a reminder, Russian jet drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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