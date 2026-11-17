Following the latest attacks on the Kerch Bridge on November 17, social media was flooded with memes, photo montages, and cartoons. Users are posting humorous images mocking the damage to the strategic crossing and the problems faced by the Russian side.

The posts poke fun at the bridge’s condition, its future use, and the potential difficulties in traveling between Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The posts are spreading rapidly online, and users continue to create new jokes amid reports of the attack’s aftermath.

Source: Oleksiy Kustovsky

As a reminder, the Crimean Bridge has turned into an underwater barrier, and traffic through the Kerch Strait has been blocked.

The Crimean Bridge partially collapsed following a missile strike.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was halted due to a second attack on November 17.

A day earlier, Ukraine had already attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic across it was also blocked.

Earlier in Kerch, drones attacked a military unit guarding the Kerch Bridge.

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