The Ministry of Defense explained the systemic impact of long-range strikes on Russia's oil industry

The main result of Ukraine’s campaign of strikes against Russia’s oil infrastructure is the simultaneous pressure on production, domestic supply, and exports, which is forcing the aggressor to reduce refining and resort to fuel imports.

“The main effect of Ukraine’s campaign of long-range strikes against Russia’s oil infrastructure is the simultaneous pressure on production, domestic supply, and exports,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the ministry and international analysts, key refineries, storage facilities, and terminals were hit in November, resulting in the disruption of 20% to 35% of Russia’s oil refining capacity, and gasoline sales limits have been reinstated at gas stations in several regions of the Russian Federation. Due to the lengthy repair process for complex secondary refining equipment—which can take up to eight months—one of the world’s largest oil producers is forced to purchase finished gasoline by sea from Turkey, Morocco, and Egypt.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure have led to a significant reduction in oil refining capacity and caused new problems in the aggressor country’s domestic fuel market. This is stated in a report by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to Serhiy Vakulenko, a senior research fellow at the Carnegie Berlin Center, the refineries that were attacked accounted for about 55% of Russia’s gasoline production. The extent of the damage could lead to the shutdown of some of these facilities.

On the night of November 12–13, drones attacked an industrial zone in Volgograd, Russia, where one of the Russian Federation’s largest oil refineries—Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabka—is located. A fire broke out on the plant’s grounds following the strike, and explosions continued to be heard nearby.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer by output, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

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