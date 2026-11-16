A 21-year-old Russian woman is suspected of planting explosives under the car of Sergei Zavorotny, the former press secretary of Ukraine’s ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.

The explosion occurred on November 13 in the Chertanovo district of Moscow. Zavorotny, who was in the car, was injured and taken to the hospital.

According to Russian investigators, the woman was deceived by fake bankers, and later, unidentified handlers ordered her to plant the explosives. The device was detonated remotely.

Source: BBC News

Sergey Zavorotny, who was injured in the explosion of a homemade device in Moscow, is in critical condition. According to reports from Russian Telegram channels, the man has fallen into a coma and has been placed on a ventilator. He sustained severe injuries, including the loss of his left arm.

On Friday, November 13, a car exploded in the Russian capital. According to preliminary reports from Telegram channels, the incident occurred on Kirovogradskaya Street while the car was in motion.

On November 12, a car carrying a colonel in the Russian Aerospace Forces exploded in St. Petersburg. According to the Russian side, the explosives used in the attack were delivered in an unusual way—via a hot air balloon. Meanwhile, Russian media are trying to identify the victim and are citing several possible theories.

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