The number of people wounded in a Russian attack in Pavlohrad has risen

On October 31, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The number of casualties has risen to eight, including three children.

Initial reports indicated three people were wounded, including a 12-year-old boy. The number of casualties later rose to eight.

Medical personnel are currently examining the injured and providing them with the necessary care.

Several high-rise residential buildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

On October 30, Russian troops launched several new strikes on the Dnipro train station; passengers and staff were evacuated to shelters.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the Dnipro train station, killing at least 13 people.

The Russian strike on the Dnipro train station claimed the lives of five railway workers; among the dead were two female conductors.

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