Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, confirmed to Russian propagandists that on November 16, Ukrainian drones penetrated the strategically important Crimean Bridge. However, the Kremlin believes that its air defense system performed excellently.



“Indeed, there was a massive drone attack. Indeed, as before, our air defense systems continue to operate quite effectively. The system is working,” he said.

Peskov noted that no air defense system in the world can fully protect facilities against massive strikes.

“Information regarding the bridge will come from the Ministry of Transport. As far as I understand, they are currently assessing minor damage there. Information from the Ministry of Transport will be provided,” added the Kremlin spokesperson.

In addition, Peskov stated that the aggressor country does not want a temporary ceasefire but allegedly seeks “peace for many years and centuries.”

“As for the peace process, we have also repeatedly said that this process is protracted and complex. It consists of a vast number of details, the importance of each of which is very difficult to overestimate. This work is ongoing,” the dictator’s spokesperson concluded.

As a reminder, on the night of November 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported intercepting 1,336 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, occupied Crimea, and the waters of two seas.

There were also reports that on November 16, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, blocking traffic.

An oil depot in the Rostov region was struck.

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