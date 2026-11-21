Sirens have gone off in Kaliningrad, Russia, which borders Poland and Lithuania. Local residents are being urged to seek shelter immediately. Alarm signals are also sounding throughout the Kaliningrad region. In addition, airport operations have been restricted and the internet has been shut down in the region.

The city is likely under attack by drones.

According to local residents, authorities in Kaliningrad itself are blocking mobile internet access. Mobile carriers have sent alerts to subscribers regarding temporary restrictions on mobile internet service “for security reasons.”

Restrictions have been imposed at Khrabrovo Airport in Kaliningrad—aircraft are being accepted and dispatched “only with prior approval.”

Meanwhile, local authorities reported that the “Drone Threat” system was triggered in the Kaliningrad region allegedly due to a suspicious object approaching from the direction of Lithuania.

“There is no threat to the Kaliningrad region; the ‘Drone Danger’ alert will be lifted shortly,” the governor said.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River and damaged three Russian aircraft.

The day before, crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck a location where Russian drone operators were stationed in the town of Bilytske in the Donetsk region. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

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