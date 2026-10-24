Explosions were heard in Togliatti, Russia, amid a drone attack, and a massive fire broke out

On Saturday, October 24, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara Region, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked the “Togliattikauchuk” plant.

Tolyatti is of strategic importance to the Russian military-industrial complex due to its well-developed chemical industry, drone manufacturing facilities, automotive sector, and military installations located in the city.

Among the city’s key industrial facilities are enterprises whose products are used in the chemical industry, the transportation sector, and the supply chains of the Russian defense sector.

PJSC “KuibyshevAzot” produces nitric acid and ammonium nitrate. These products serve as raw materials for the chemical industry, particularly for the production of explosives.

“TolyattiAzot” is one of the world’s largest producers of ammonia. The company’s products are part of Russia’s industrial supply chains.

“TolyattiKauchuk” produces synthetic rubber, which is used, among other things, in the tire industry and in the manufacture of tires for vehicles.

The “Transport of the Future” plant began producing unmanned aerial systems in late 2023. According to information cited in the report, the plant’s production capacity may be used to meet the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense and for the development of military drones.

AvtoVAZ manufactures vehicles, including SUVs, that are used by the Russian military on the front lines.

“Tolyatti Transformer” manufactures power electrical equipment that can be used in the energy infrastructure of industrial enterprises.

In addition to industrial enterprises, Russian military units are stationed in Togliatti.

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In particular, the city is home to the 3rd Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigade of the GRU (military unit 21208). According to available data, its units are participating in the war against Ukraine. The city also houses military equipment depots.

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In addition, the 15th Rosgvardia Personnel Training Center (Military Unit 6622) operates in Togliatti, where personnel are trained for Russian law enforcement agencies.

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Information regarding the causes of the explosions, the extent of the damage to the “Tolyattikauchuk” plant, and the possible consequences of the attack requires further clarification.

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Exilenova+ reports on this.

In the Russian city of Orel, the Proton plant—which manufactures electronic components for industry and specialized equipment—suffered significant damage following a missile strike. According to Russian media reports and published photographs, at least one production hall at the plant was destroyed, and part of the floors, the roof, and the building’s facade collapsed. According to Ukrainian sources, the plant’s products are also used by the Russian military-industrial complex.

In the Moscow business center “Moscow City,” people were evacuated from the IQ-Quarter complex, which houses the offices of three Russian ministries.

In Moscow, Russia, the evacuation of passengers from some terminals at Sheremetyevo Airport began after an air raid alert was issued. Aviation operations were also temporarily restricted at four airports in the Moscow metropolitan area, according to RMF24 .





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