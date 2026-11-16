In September, a court in Yaroslavl, Russia, sentenced a middle-aged man to 14 years in a penal colony for photographing the gravestones of Russian occupiers who died in Ukraine. This case illustrates how Russia is attempting to conceal the true extent of its military losses.

Such sentences are typically handed down to dangerous murderers, but recently, Russian authorities have warned that photographing military graves could be punishable by up to life in prison. Since the summer, several dozen people have been detained across Russia and charged in closed-door trials with treason and collaboration with Ukrainian intelligence agencies. FSB officers regularly patrol cemeteries, and volunteers who have documented the graves have been repeatedly attacked.

As Jan K. Berends, a representative of the German Leibniz Center for Contemporary History, explains, the steady increase in the number of graves is unnerving the Kremlin, as it clearly demonstrates the failure of Putin’s war. Although Moscow is carefully concealing the true cost of the invasion, independent investigators and foreign intelligence agencies are documenting colossal losses. A joint database by the publication “Mediazona” and the BBC’s Russian service (“Russia 200”), based on open sources, has confirmed by name the deaths of nearly 283,000 military personnel.

At the same time, the British Foreign Office and Dutch intelligence estimate Russian losses at over half a million people, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in July that 700,000 Russian soldiers had been killed.

The current scale of fatalities significantly exceeds the Soviet Union’s losses during the nearly decade-long war in Afghanistan, although the methods of covering up these losses have remained unchanged. According to Jeff Jones, a history professor at the University of North Carolina, during the Soviet era, families were forbidden from mentioning Afghanistan on gravestones (only references to “international duty” were permitted), and funerals were often forced to take place at night. Today, however, the Kremlin acts even more systematically. While in September 2022, then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported 5,937 deaths, official statistics were later declared a state secret, with data collection equated to espionage.

In 2024, Rosstat restricted access to data on excess mortality, which had been published since the days of perestroika and served as a reliable tool for verifying actual casualties. And at the end of 2025, the authorities classified court case records regarding the recognition of soldiers as missing in action or deceased—that year, “Mediazona” documented nearly 90,000 such claims from military units—a tenfold increase compared to previous years. The publication’s editor, Dmitry Treshchanin, notes that journalists are constantly forced to seek out new sources of information to replace those blocked by the authorities.

According to military analyst and Alexei Navalny ally Yan Matveev, Moscow needs strict secrecy for two reasons. First, by concealing the actual survival rate on the front lines, the authorities are deceiving potential recruits, which allows them to continue recruiting 30,000 contract soldiers each month. Second, this is how the Kremlin is trying to convince a Western audience—particularly Donald Trump—that the Russian army is supposedly close to victory.

Source: Politico

Earlier, Rutte compared Russia’s monthly losses to U.S. losses over 14 years of the Vietnam War.

As a reminder, Russia has lost more than 26,000 occupiers since the beginning of November.

Russia has lost more than 11,000 foreign mercenaries in the war against Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

As a reminder, citizens of 48 countries who fought for Russia are currently being held captive by Ukraine—Joint Operations Command.

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