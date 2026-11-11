In Russia, drones launched massive attacks on dozens of regions, and a fire broke out at the port of Ust-Luga

On the night of November 10–11, Russia came under a large-scale drone attack that affected dozens of regions across the country. One of the main targets was the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Oblast, where explosions were heard and a fire broke out. There were also reports of fatalities and injuries in other regions.

On the night of November 11, an air raid alert was declared in a number of Russian regions due to the threat of drones. Reports of UAVs came from the Leningrad, Novgorod, Pskov, Tver, Smolensk, Vladimir, Ryazan, Saratov, Penza, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Rostov, and Volgograd regions.

Warnings about the danger were also issued in the Krasnodar Krai, Adygea, Karelia, Chuvashia, Tatarstan, Udmurtia, and the Orenburg Oblast.

One of the main targets of the attack was the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Oblast. Around 3:39 a.m., local residents began posting videos of a fire in the port area. Later, the region’s governor, Alexander Drozdenco, confirmed that several drones had struck the port.

Explosions were also heard in Tver. According to local residents, Russian air defense systems were active over residential neighborhoods. In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, reports of air defense activity outside the city came in around 4:22 a.m.

In the Smolensk region, the attack affected the city of Yartsevo. According to Governor Vasily Anokhin, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down 37 drones over the region during the night.

Explosions were also heard in Adygea and Krasnodar. In Krasnodar, due to the threat of an attack, parents were urged to temporarily keep their children out of schools and kindergartens.

Russian authorities reported air defense operations in the Rostov, Kaluga, Voronezh, and Tula regions as well. In particular, Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar reported the destruction of about 40 drones in several districts.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that overnight, air defense units allegedly intercepted and destroyed 627 Ukrainian drones.

Most reports of damage came from the Leningrad Region. A fire broke out in the port area of Ust-Luga after the strikes, and a transformer substation was shut down as a safety measure.

According to Oleksandr Drozdhenko, three port workers were injured. Their injuries, the governor said, are not life-threatening. He also stated that approximately 150 drones were allegedly shot down over the region during the night.

The port of Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s key hubs for exporting oil, petroleum products, grain, and other cargo via the Baltic Sea.

Russian media called this the most massive attack on the Leningrad Region since the beginning of the year.

In the town of Yartsevo in the Smolensk region, a fire broke out in an apartment building. Governor Vasily Anokhin reported that two people had died. According to him, ten residents were evacuated from the building.

In Adygea, in the village of Nova Adygeya, a high-rise building in the “Dargrad” residential complex caught fire. According to local residents, debris from a drone may have fallen onto the roof. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties, though windows were shattered in some apartments.

In the Kaluga Region, UAV debris damaged the roof of a private home, an outbuilding, a fence, and a car in the Kirovsky District.

The attack also disrupted air traffic. Due to the threat posed by drones, operations at Pulkovo, Pskov, and Izhevsk airports were temporarily restricted.

At Pulkovo, flights were delayed or canceled. Two passenger planes bound for St. Petersburg landed in Helsinki.

In addition, disruptions to mobile internet service were reported in St. Petersburg.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation.

On the night of November 10, drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast. The report provided no information on the consequences of the attack.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

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