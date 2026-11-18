During the crash of an An-12 military transport aircraft in the Kemerovo Region of the Russian Federation on November 17, all 17 Russian servicemen on board were killed. The plane crash occurred on November 17, 2026, near the village of Yagunovo.

According to preliminary data from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction—according to Russian media reports, one of the plane’s engines caught fire in mid-air, after which the aircraft began to nosedive rapidly. The flight was a scheduled one and took place over uninhabited terrain.

Russia has released the names of the six crew members:

* aircraft commander—M. G. Abuladze;

* co-pilot—D. V. Nazarenko;

* navigator—I. A. Gorshkov;

* senior radio operator—I. V. Korovaev;

* senior flight engineer—I. N. Shevelyev;

* technician—A. K. Sinitsyn.

According to Russian media reports, at least two lieutenant colonels and two majors were also among those killed on board. As of November 18, neither the Russian Ministry of Defense nor local authorities had published a complete official list of all 17 victims.

Source: the Telegram channel “Spy’s Dossier.”

As a reminder, an An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in Russia.

A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast. Both pilots ejected but sustained injuries.

Prior to that, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in Russia.

Also, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region.

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