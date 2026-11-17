In Russia, criminal cases have been opened against citizens who transferred money to support political prisoners during the “You Are Not Alone” charity marathon in June 2023. Human rights activists from “OVD-Info” learned of this.

In total, 7,519 transfers in rubles from within Russia were recorded during the event. The FSB claims that the funds were allegedly intended for Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Russian authorities designated as an extremist organization in 2021.

As a result, at least two people are being prosecuted under the article on financing extremist activities.

One of the defendants has already been found guilty and sentenced to a large fine. The other has left Russia and will be tried in absentia. He faces up to eight years in prison for transferring 3,000 rubles.

The marathon organizers and politician Maxim Kats deny that the FBK was involved in the fundraising. According to them, the marathon was organized by the TV channel “Dozhd,” and the money raised was transferred to the channel to help political prisoners.

In Russia, an aggressor state, a court has sentenced Meduza journalist and author Asya Zolnikova in absentia to two and a half years in prison. According to the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office, she was charged with participating in the activities of an organization that the Russian authorities have declared “undesirable.”

In Yaroslavl, in the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—a court in September sentenced a middle-aged man to 14 years in a penal colony after he photographed the gravestones of Russian soldiers who died in the war against Ukraine.

In Russia, former Lieutenant Colonel Konstantin Frolov was sentenced to 21 years in a maximum-security prison. According to the publication *Kommersant*, he organized a scheme involving fake combat injuries to obtain government payments and awards, and also filmed staged videos depicting the alleged combat successes of Russian soldiers. The court also stripped him of his military rank and state awards.

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