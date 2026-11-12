On November 12, a car exploded in St. Petersburg; a colonel in the Russian Aerospace Forces was inside. According to the Russian side, the explosives used in the attack were delivered in an unusual way—via a hot air balloon. Meanwhile, Russian media are trying to identify the victim and are suggesting several possible scenarios.

According to their reports, one of three colonels from the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force may have been in the car. Some of the possible candidates do not fit the age criteria, while others have been in contact and are likely still alive. At the same time, the Russian publication “Agency Novosti” speculated that the victim could be Dmitry Lobodin, who lives about 400 meters from the site of the explosion. His wife refused to say whether her husband was alive.

Meanwhile, an officer who reportedly participated in the shelling of the “Okhmatdyt” Children’s Hospital in Kyiv is being named among the possible victims. This information currently requires confirmation.

Explosion in St. Petersburg—Theories Regarding the Victim on November 12

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has not yet officially released the full name of the colonel who died in the explosion in St. Petersburg on November 12. Meanwhile, three candidates have been discussed online—information about them has been gathered, and various scenarios have been examined.

Dmitry Lobodin—a 58-year-old chief navigator of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces. The local media outlet “78.ru” reported that this was the person who died, but the information was later removed. Meanwhile, “Novosti Agency” called the man, but he did not answer; they later managed to contact his wife, who refused to speak and hung up. It is reported that Lobodin lives 400 meters from the site of the explosion—in the village of Shushary, Slavyanka District, at 13-15 Rostovskaya Street, apartment 312. The colonel took direct part in Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to the information portal “Book of Executioners.”

Andriy Khodikin is a 57-year-old deputy commander of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense Forces’ 6th Army. His official duties include military-political work: organizing propaganda activities among personnel participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war. His place of residence is also near the site of the explosion: Shushary village, 4 Rostovskaya St., apt. 81. Khodykin’s wife told reporters that she did not know where her husband was, and he himself did not answer his phone.

Viktor Pozdnyakov is a 59-year-old deputy commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense Forces. The “Book of Executioners” website states that he commands Russian pilots who are bombing the Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. His address is St. Petersburg, Prosvitchnaya Ave., 15a, apt. 482.

Russian media have named two more possible victims of the explosion in St. Petersburg: Colonels Oleg Skitsky (commander of the Russian Federation’s 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment) and Ilya Koryakin (deputy commander and chief of staff of the Russian Federation’s 22nd Bomber Aviation Division). It is also reported that these individuals may have been involved in the attacks on “Okhmatdit.”

At 2:30 p.m., a Russian Telegram channel reported that the deceased colonel was 51 years old and drove a Chinese car. It was also clarified that Lobodin and Khadikin are alive, and that Pozdnyakov does not match the age description; the source of this information was not specified.

Who planted the bomb in St. Petersburg on November 12

The man who planted the explosive under the colonel’s car in St. Petersburg is a 31-year-old Russian named Yan, Russian media reported, citing their own sources in the Russian police. The man allegedly spent a month surveilling the victim (noting when he left and returned, where he parked, etc.) and even got a job as a loader at the nearest “Lenta” store. At the right moment, an accomplice received the explosives—which had been sent via a hot air balloon from the Baltic states—and handed them over to Yan. Around midnight on November 12, the bomber attached the device to the colonel’s car. The explosion occurred around 7 a.m.: the detonation was triggered either via a GPS tracker, by a third party, or by a motion-activated mechanism. Meanwhile, the bomber urgently flew to Turkey and then to Moldova.

Russian media also reported on the identity of the bomber, Yan. It turned out that he had come to St. Petersburg from Pskov, worked in movie theaters, was interested in fashion trends, casting calls, and tattoos, and had “accumulated debts.” Russian intelligence agencies determined that after the start of Russia’s war in 2022, he flew to St. Petersburg and even made donations to opposition figure Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. In photos from social media of Yan, who has been dubbed the “saboteur from St. Petersburg,” he appears as a man with an unconventional appearance—wearing dreadlocks and loose-fitting clothes, resembling a hippie.

This is what Russian propaganda media are reporting.

As a reminder, Video: A car carrying a Russian colonel exploded in St. Petersburg.

Earlier, Russia reported the deaths of pilots during a Ukrainian attack on St. Petersburg.



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