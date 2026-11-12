Russia has acknowledged that another $3 billion has been embezzled from Putin's national projects since the beginning of the year

The General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation has reported large-scale embezzlement of budget funds during the implementation of Russian national projects. According to the agency’s head, Alexander Gutsan, in the first nine months of 2026, losses from such crimes increased by more than one and a half times compared to the previous year’s figure and exceeded 240 billion rubles (about 2.9 billion U.S. dollars).

In total, 7 trillion rubles (about $84.6 billion) were allocated in 2026 to fund 20 updated national projects in Russia, which is nearly half the amount budgeted for the war against Ukraine under the “National Defense” line item—12.9 trillion rubles (approximately $155.9 billion).

During a meeting of law enforcement agency heads, Gutsan reported an annual increase in the number of crimes related to the diversion of funds into the shadow economy, fictitious transactions, and cartel conspiracies. In just under two years, the supervisory agency has uncovered 590,000 violations in this area and initiated more than 3,500 criminal cases.

Source: The Moscow Times.

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