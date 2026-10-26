Russia reported a drone attack on a train carrying players from Moscow's Lokomotiv

In Russia’s Voronezh Region, according to reports from Russian propagandists, a drone allegedly damaged a car on the “Anapa–Moscow” train carrying players from Moscow’s “Lokomotiv” team as they were returning from a Russian Premier League match.

After the train stopped, the team transferred to a bus to continue on to Moscow.

According to available information, no one from the soccer club was injured. The circumstances of the incident require independent confirmation.

On the night of October 25, drones attacked the Avisma plant in Berezniki, Perm Krai, Russia. The plant is part of the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation—one of the world’s largest titanium producers. Russian authorities reported minor damage to the industrial facility but claim it remains operational.

We should add that the Ukrainian military struck Russian radar stations and command centers.

On Sunday, October 25, an industrial facility in the city of Yelets in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast was attacked. According to Russian monitoring channels, the “Energia” plant—which manufactures batteries and power supplies for military equipment—may have been hit by the missile strike. Russian authorities confirmed the attack on the industrial zone but did not name the facility that was targeted.

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