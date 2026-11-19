Valentin Pavlov, rector of Bashkir State Medical University, called on Russian women under the age of 30 to have seven children each in order to ensure the country’s economic, social, and political “greatness” during a meeting at the Interuniversity Campus in Ufa. According to his calculations, to achieve this goal, Russia’s population must increase fivefold—to 700 million people.

Citing unspecified “old studies,” Pavlov stated that without a rapid increase in the birth rate, Russians “will not have a very comfortable life in their old age.” At the same time, the figure of 700 million he cited has repeatedly appeared in the rhetoric of Russian officials and pro-government figures, including Magomedsalam Magomedov, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, although there is no scientific demographic basis for this figure.

Calls for larger families come against the backdrop of a deep demographic crisis that Russia has been facing since 2015. Following the occupation of Crimea, the total fertility rate in the country fell from 1.78 to 1.36 children per woman, and the annual number of newborns dropped from 1.94 to 1.22 million. Due to the decline in the birth rate, the number of maternity hospitals in Russia has fallen by nearly 20% compared to 2020, and the number of children in kindergartens has dropped to a ten-year low.

Despite the 4 trillion rubles spent on the “Demography” national project, Russia’s natural population decline amounted to approximately 4 million people between 2018 and 2024. According to experts’ estimates, by the end of 2026, the number of newborns in the country may barely exceed one million, which is attributed to the small generation born in the 1990s reaching reproductive age, falling incomes, and economic uncertainty caused by the war against Ukraine.

Source: UTV.

Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck more than 2 million Russian military targets using unmanned aerial vehicles. In particular, Ukrainian drone operators have killed or seriously wounded more than 320,000 Russian servicemen.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours—on November 18—Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,970 Russian occupiers.

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