Russia has initiated a temporary suspension of the issuance of licenses for new educational programs at private universities until September 2027. Once the moratorium ends, private universities will have to obtain approval from the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education for the launch of each new major.

The corresponding amendments to the “On Education” law were submitted to the State Duma by the speakers of both chambers of parliament, Valentina Matvienko and Vyacheslav Volodin. According to the document, the ministry will verify whether the degree programs proposed by private institutions align with “the goals of state policy in the field of higher education,” as well as “the objectives of technological leadership and staffing for priority areas of development.”

A negative opinion from the ministry will serve as the official basis for denying a license. In addition, the bill provides for the revocation of licenses for programs that have not had state accreditation for more than two years—and accreditation will be issued separately for each major, rather than for a group of fields.

As noted by Russian media, the tightening of controls over private universities is linked to an acute shortage of personnel at defense and industrial enterprises in the Russian Federation. Earlier, Valery Falkov, head of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, complained about a “surplus of people with higher education,” which he claimed was harming the economy, while Vladimir Putin demanded that approximately one million skilled workers be trained by 2028. Due to the introduction of state-regulated enrollment in 2026, the number of students paying tuition in 40 fields of study in Russia has already fallen by 28% (nearly 100,000 people). At the same time, the lack of state accreditation for private universities deprives their students of the right to defer conscription into the Russian army.

Source: Kommersant.

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