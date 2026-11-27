Russia has expanded the list of information whose disclosure to foreigners could pose a threat to national security. The list now includes information about prisoners who have signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as financial data on military personnel and their relatives. Under certain circumstances, the disclosure of such information may lead to criminal prosecution.

An FSB order amends the list of information that does not constitute a state secret but could be used against Russia’s security if obtained by foreign sources. This list was approved in 2022 and originally contained 60 items.

Data on convicts, suspects, and defendants who have entered into contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense in lieu of serving their sentences has been added to the list. Specifically, this refers to information regarding the number of such individuals.

The restrictions also apply to information about employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN) who were involved in training and deploying these individuals for military service.

A separate set of new restrictions covers financial information about military personnel, employees of the defense-industrial complex, and their family members. Specifically, this includes salaries, bank accounts, deposits, and financial obligations. Information that is already publicly available is exempt from these restrictions.

The deliberate collection and transfer of such information to foreign states, organizations, or citizens under certain conditions may serve as grounds for designating a person as a “foreign agent.”

If the transfer of information occurs under circumstances that pose a threat to Russia’s security, the actions may be classified under Article 275.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation—“Confidential Cooperation with a Foreign State or Organization.”

Part 1 of this article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years and a fine of up to 1 million rubles.

According to the publication “Vazhnye Istorii,” Article 275.1 is often referred to in Russia as “treason-lite.” Human rights activists claim that it is used for political persecution, and law enforcement agencies often reclassify cases under this article as treason.

As a reminder, in Russia, police continue to detain men and force them to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense to be sent to fight in the war against Ukraine.

In the third quarter of 2026, Russians fled en masse to Georgia, Armenia, and Serbia amid rumors of a new wave of mobilization. The total number of Russian citizens who traveled to these three countries—popular destinations among anti-war emigrants—reached a 17-year high. This is evidenced by statistics from the FSB Border Service.

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