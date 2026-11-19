Colonel General Nikolai Markov, the former commander of the Russian National Guard’s Siberian District, was detained in Novosibirsk, Russia; he is the tenth general from that agency to be detained since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to law enforcement agencies, military investigators are probing the case under charges of accepting bribes and abuse of authority, which carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. As reported by the media, shortly before his arrest, Markov was actively seeking legal counsel.

Nikolai Markov headed the Siberian District of the Russian Guard from 2020 to May 2026 and was promoted to the rank of colonel general in March 2023. In this position, he succeeded Colonel General Viktor Strigunov, who later became first deputy director of the Russian Guard and was also arrested in July 2025 on charges of corruption and abuse of power.

Source: The Moscow Times.

Major General Sergei Nikitushkin, head of the Training and Logistics Department of the Main Directorate for Combat Training of the Russian Armed Forces, was arrested in Moscow. He is a participant in the so-called “special military operation.”

Three generals have been removed from their posts behind the front lines in Russia over the past two years.

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