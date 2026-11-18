The Russian Federal Security Service has a list of Azov Brigade personnel containing at least 1,000 names. According to Russian court documents, the list also includes civilian employees who remained in the temporarily occupied territories.

What is known about the list

According to the publication, the list was examined at Russia’s Southern District Military Court during the trial of Viktoria Tinkova, a former cook at Military Unit No. 3057 in Urzuf.

In the document, she is listed under number 1084 with the designation “worker.” Documents presented in court indicate that some of the people on the list live in Russian-occupied territories.

According to Mediazona, this same document was also examined at the request of the defense during the trial of Olga Denisova, a former laundry worker at the same unit who had been hired there a month before the start of the full-scale war. Denisova was not on the list.

One of the witnesses, who testified in court that she had no connection to “Azov,” was listed under number 1069. Both women lived in the occupied territories and did not hide from Russian security forces.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.



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