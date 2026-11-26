On Thursday, November 26, some consumers in seven regions of Ukraine remain without electricity due to hostilities and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Power outages have been reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

According to him, energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to all consumers as quickly as possible.

The Ministry of Energy also reported that due to grid constraints caused by previous Russian attacks, power rationing schedules are being implemented throughout the day in certain regions for industrial enterprises and businesses. In addition, hourly power outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers.

The ministry warned that the situation may change throughout the day. It recommends checking official resources of regional distribution system operators—oblenergos—for up-to-date information on power outage schedules.

Ukrainians were also urged to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours—in the morning and evening. This will help reduce the load on the power grid.

One of the main reasons for the restrictions is damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling. As a result, the Ukrainian power grid’s ability to transmit electricity remains limited.

Power restriction schedules for industry and businesses, as well as hourly blackouts for residential customers, are being implemented to balance the power grid.

Among the main reasons for the forced power restrictions are:

Russian shelling of energy facilities;

accidents in power grids;

scheduled maintenance;

natural disasters, including thunderstorms, storms, and floods.

Energy workers continue to restore damaged facilities and work to stabilize the power supply.

This was reported by Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during a briefing on the current situation in the power grid as of November 26.

As of November 25, the most severe power supply situation was observed in Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops once again attacked the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging transmission lines and cutting off power to parts of Dnipro, as well as the Dniprovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, Synelnykivskyi, and Samarivskyi districts.

As a result of Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure, consumers in five regions of the country were left without power. As of November 25, the situation is currently most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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