Starting November 1, an extended curfew was implemented in the Donetsk region, specifically in the Sloviansk community. Residents are now permitted to be on the streets only from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

Following the tightening of restrictions in the region, particularly in the Sloviansk community, the number of fatalities and injuries has decreased. Currently, the community is in an active combat zone, and public transportation is not operating there.

“As for the curfew, let’s look at the numbers. In October, we had 30 fatalities and 118 injuries. In the first 18 days of November, the figures were 6 and 26, respectively,” he said.

Lyakh emphasized that restricting people’s time on the streets is yielding positive results. At the same time, according to the community leader, a curfew does not guarantee survival. Evacuation remains the best way out of this situation.

Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, spoke about this in an interview with “Glavkom.”

Russia dropped two aerial bombs on Sloviansk, resulting in one fatality and one injury.

Since the evening of November 25, Russian troops have been carrying out drone strikes on four districts in the region. One person was injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

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