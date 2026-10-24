A woman who was wounded during a Russian airstrike has died in Sloviansk

A 62-year-old resident of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, who was injured in a Russian airstrike on a high-rise residential area on Friday, died in the hospital. Medical staff fought to save her life, but were unable to do so.

“Doctors fought to save her life, but a miracle did not happen. Two more people were injured. The total number of people injured on Friday was four. All have been hospitalized,” wrote Vadym Lyakh.

According to the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, 12 strikes were recorded across the city over the past day. As a result of the shelling, 23 pieces of military equipment, six vehicles, three high-rise buildings, one private home, two stores, and a gas station were destroyed or damaged.

Earlier, on October 21, Russian occupiers struck the center of Sloviansk. Five civilians were wounded in that attack, including two children.

Following the Russian attacks, the Donetsk Regional Military Administration decided to expand the mandatory evacuation zone for families with children to include the entire territory of the Sloviansk and neighboring Kramatorsk communities.

The decision aims to evacuate children along with their families from areas where Russian shelling continues to pose a danger to the civilian population.

This was announced Saturday morning by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

In addition, the death toll from the Russian strike on warehouses in the suburbs of Dnipro on October 20 has risen to three. A 33-year-old man who sustained severe injuries during the attack died in the hospital.

As a reminder, in the Sumy region, seven civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours, on October 23. Twenty-five settlements in 16 communities came under enemy attack. Russian troops damaged residential buildings, an educational institution, administrative buildings, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Kherson region, over the past 24 hours on October 23, six people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. Russian troops attacked settlements with aircraft, drones, and artillery, damaging residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol district, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Overall, Russian troops used drones and artillery against the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours. One person was killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of the attacks. The highest number of casualties was in Dnipro, where eight people are currently hospitalized. Hanzhav reported this on his Telegram channel.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day. One person was killed as a result of the shelling, and another man was wounded and is in serious condition. Residential buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure were hit.

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