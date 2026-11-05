In Sloviansk, rescue workers pulled a dog from a house destroyed by a Russian airstrike

In Sloviansk, emergency responders rescued a dog from a house destroyed by a Russian airstrike. The frightened animal was found during an inspection of damaged homes.

Rescuers carefully carried the dog out of the danger zone and returned it to its owner. The State Emergency Service emphasized that every life matters to them, which is why they help even those who cannot take care of themselves.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Sloviansk has officially become a zone of active fighting.

The Russians struck Sloviansk with high-explosive aerial bombs; there are casualties.

Russia shelled Sloviansk, damaging a factory and a boiler room.

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